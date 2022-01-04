Turkey’s scrap imports in November up by 30.6 percent from October

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:03:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s scrap imports increased as compared to October, while still showing an increase year on year.

The import volume in November alone came to 2.09 million mt, up approximately 30.6 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the January-November period, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 11.9 percent on year on year to 22.55 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $9.94 billion, up 79.2 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in November in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 51.2 percent share, followed by the US with 15.8 percent and the CIS with an 11.3 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-November 2021 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Nov 2021 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,423 -14.1 EU 11,631 +10.3 CIS 2,524 +13.0 UK 2,116 +1.4 Others 2,857 +118.5 Total 22,551 +11.9

The number of bookings for December shipments is expected to be similar to the number of bookings for November shipments. Since the cumulative tonnages are already higher than last year, the volumes for the full year are expected to show another rise year on year. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 22.48 million metric tons in 2020, while the import volume in December 2020 alone came to around 2.33 million mt.

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2020 and 2021 can be seen in the graph below: