Turkey’s scrap imports in November down 8.2 percent from October

Monday, 02 January 2023 15:03:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.33 million mt, down 8.2 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-November period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 12.8 percent year on year to 19.66 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $9.27 billion, down by 6.7 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 53.4 percent share, followed by the US with 18.7 percent and the UK with an 8.6 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 65.5 percent, 19.7 percent and 9.7 percent as compared to the January-November period of 2021. 

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-November 2022 can be seen in the table below: 

  

Imported tonnage Jan-Nov 2022 (thousand mt) 

Change year on year (%) 

US 

3,668 

+7,2 

EU 

10,497 

-9,7 

CIS 

870 

-65,5 

UK 

1,700 

-19,7 

Others 

831 

+1,8 

Total 

19,660 

-12,8 

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:


