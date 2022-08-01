Turkey’s scrap imports in June down 28.5 percent from May

Monday, 01 August 2022 15:57:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.59 million mt, down 28.5 percent month on month and falling by 21.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-June period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 2.8 percent year on year to 12.51 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $6.4 billion, up 19.1 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.9 percent share, followed by the US with 18.6 percent and the UK with an 9.8 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 38.5 percent, 18.8 percent and 10.6 percent as compared to the January-June period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-June 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Jun 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 2,232 +25.8 EU 6,359 -10.6 CIS 814 -38.5 UK 1,135 -18.8 Others 614 +43.2 Total 12,506 -2.8

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below: