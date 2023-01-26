﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 9.8 percent in January-November

Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:33:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 85,472 mt, down 46.8 percent year on year and up 62.7 percent compared to October, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 57.3 percent year on year and increased by 43.7 percent month on month to $40.28 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.21 million metric tons, up 9.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $769.37 million, advancing by 23.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey imported 782,684 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 53.7 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 251,241 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Change (%)

Russia

782,684

509,398

+53.65

64,222

103,035

-37.67

Brazil

251,241

125,129

+100.79

1,030

7,274

-85.84

Ukraine

143,154

288,160

-50.32

15,217

50,463

-69.85

Germany

17,936

59,787

-70.00

-

-

-

S. Africa

9,000

26,100

-65.52

-

-

-

Turkey’s pig iron sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below:


