Turkey’s pig iron imports up 72 percent in January-March

Friday, 20 May 2022 12:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 106,259 mt, up 25.6 percent year on year and decreasing by 32.3 percent compared to February, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 62.0 percent year on year to $66.97 million, down by 25.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 344,847 metric tons, up 72.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $204.44 million, increasing by 115.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-March period this year, Turkey imported 166,077 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 202.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 85,945 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Change (%)

Russia

166,077

54,975

202.10

70,406

28,549

146.61

Ukraine

85,945

77,986

10.21

14,433

39,773

-63.71

Brazil

83,466

33,000

152.93

20,362

-

-

Germany

8,894

27,544

-67.71

900

9,504

-90.53

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below:


