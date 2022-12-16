﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 31.1 percent in January-October

Friday, 16 December 2022 11:40:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 59,043 mt, up 20.2 percent year on year and down 45.0 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 1.6 percent year on year and by 44.3 percent month on month to $28.03 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.23 million metric tons, up 31.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $729.1 million, advancing by 37.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey imported 816,198 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 100.9 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 250,211 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Change (%)

Russia

816,198

406,363

+100.9

45,072

42,590

+5.8

Brazil

250,211

117,855

+112.3

1,969

-

-

Ukraine

133,434

237,697

-43.9

­12,002

6,479

+85.2

Germany

19,844

59,787

-66.8

-

-

-

S. Africa

13,000

26,100

-50.2

-

-

-

Turkey’s pig iron sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s Vedanta Limited re-floats export BPI tender

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Declining pace of China’s crude steel output slows to 1.4% in Jan-Nov

15 Dec | Steel News

Metinvest’s Kametstal resumes BF operation after Russian missile attack

14 Dec | Steel News

Fresh high-priced sale of ex-Brazil BPI to US

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Assofermet: Italian scrap prices stable, but material is scarce

14 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s steel and pig iron outputs fall further in November

13 Dec | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 49

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Stronger activity in BPI market in Turkey 

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India BPI prices under sustained pressure

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian pig iron exports show small increase in November

06 Dec | Steel News