Turkey’s pig iron imports up 31.1 percent in January-October

Friday, 16 December 2022 11:40:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 59,043 mt, up 20.2 percent year on year and down 45.0 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 1.6 percent year on year and by 44.3 percent month on month to $28.03 million.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.23 million metric tons, up 31.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $729.1 million, advancing by 37.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey imported 816,198 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 100.9 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 250,211 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Change (%) Russia 816,198 406,363 +100.9 45,072 42,590 +5.8 Brazil 250,211 117,855 +112.3 1,969 - - Ukraine 133,434 237,697 -43.9 ­12,002 6,479 +85.2 Germany 19,844 59,787 -66.8 - - - S. Africa 13,000 26,100 -50.2 - - -

Turkey’s pig iron sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below: