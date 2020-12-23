﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 2.9 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:48:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 93,036 mt, down 6.1 percent year on year and increasing by 48.9 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to $32.73 million, up by 55.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.02 million metric tons, up 2.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $326.63 million, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 573,562 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 8.85 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 246,556 mt, up 61.55 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Change (%)

Russia

573,562

629,268

-8.85

67,620

38,298

76.56

Ukraine

246,556

152,621

61.55

17,014

12,869

32.21

Germany

88,828

31,094

185.68

5,403

250

2061.20

Brazil

77,178

149,392

-48.34

-

47,622

-

South Africa

21,000

26,985

-22.18

-

-

-

Canada

10,059

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-October period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Turkey  pig iron  imp/exp statistics  raw mat  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Dec

Turkey's CRC imports up 10.5 percent in January-October
14  Dec

Turkey’s HRC exports down 15.5 percent in January-October
11  Dec

Turkey’s billet imports up 10.2 percent in January-October
09  Dec

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 7.4 percent in January-October
30  Nov

Turkey’s scrap imports up 12 percent in October from September