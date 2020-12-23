Turkey’s pig iron imports up 2.9 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:48:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 93,036 mt, down 6.1 percent year on year and increasing by 48.9 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to $32.73 million, up by 55.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.02 million metric tons, up 2.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $326.63 million, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 573,562 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 8.85 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 246,556 mt, up 61.55 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Change (%) Russia 573,562 629,268 -8.85 67,620 38,298 76.56 Ukraine 246,556 152,621 61.55 17,014 12,869 32.21 Germany 88,828 31,094 185.68 5,403 250 2061.20 Brazil 77,178 149,392 -48.34 - 47,622 - South Africa 21,000 26,985 -22.18 - - - Canada 10,059 - - - - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-October period of this year can be seen in the graph below: