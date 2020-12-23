Turkey’s pig iron imports up 2.9 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 93,036 mt, down 6.1 percent year on year and increasing by 48.9 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to $32.73 million, up by 55.5 percent compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.02 million metric tons, up 2.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $326.63 million, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 573,562 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 8.85 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 246,556 mt, up 61.55 percent year on year.
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2020
|
January-October 2019
|
Change (%)
|
October 2020
|
October 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
573,562
|
629,268
|
-8.85
|
67,620
|
38,298
|
76.56
|
Ukraine
|
246,556
|
152,621
|
61.55
|
17,014
|
12,869
|
32.21
|
Germany
|
88,828
|
31,094
|
185.68
|
5,403
|
250
|
2061.20
|
Brazil
|
77,178
|
149,392
|
-48.34
|
-
|
47,622
|
-
|
South Africa
|
21,000
|
26,985
|
-22.18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
10,059
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-October period of this year can be seen in the graph below: