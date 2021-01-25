﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 1.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 25 January 2021 14:51:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 39,165 mt, down 26.0 percent year on year and decreasing by 57.9 percent compared to October, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 22.7 percent year on year to $13.74 million, down by 58.0 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.06 million metric tons, up 1.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $340.37 million, decreasing by 10.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey imported 598,122 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 9.89 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 246,556 mt, up 50.57 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Change (%)

Russia

598,122

663,794

-9.89

24,559

34,526

-28.87

Ukraine

246,556

163,751

50.57

-

11,130

-

Germany

88,828

31,094

185.68

-

-

-

Brazil

77,178

156,685

-50.74

-

7,293

-

Canada

24,665

-

-

14,606

-

-

South Africa

21,000

26,985

-22.18

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-November period of last year can be seen in the graph below:


