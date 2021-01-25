Turkey’s pig iron imports up 1.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 25 January 2021 14:51:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 39,165 mt, down 26.0 percent year on year and decreasing by 57.9 percent compared to October, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 22.7 percent year on year to $13.74 million, down by 58.0 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.06 million metric tons, up 1.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $340.37 million, decreasing by 10.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey imported 598,122 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 9.89 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 246,556 mt, up 50.57 percent year on year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Change (%) Russia 598,122 663,794 -9.89 24,559 34,526 -28.87 Ukraine 246,556 163,751 50.57 - 11,130 - Germany 88,828 31,094 185.68 - - - Brazil 77,178 156,685 -50.74 - 7,293 - Canada 24,665 - - 14,606 - - South Africa 21,000 26,985 -22.18 - - -

