﻿
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 40.7 percent in January-February

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:56:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 56,899 mt, down 34.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 3.6 percent compared to January, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 0.9 percent year on year to $29.30 million, up by 20.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 115,928 metric tons, down 40.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $53.67 million, decreasing by 16.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey imported 38,213 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, down 20.04 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 33,000 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

38,213

47,793

-20.04

14,883

21,940

-32.16

Brazil

33,000

-

-

33,000

-

-

Russia

26,425

115,719

-77.16

7,046

39,969

-82.37

Germany

18,041

27,050

-33.30

1,970

20,372

-90.33

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-February period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


