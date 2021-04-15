Turkey’s pig iron imports down 40.7 percent in January-February

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:56:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 56,899 mt, down 34.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 3.6 percent compared to January, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 0.9 percent year on year to $29.30 million, up by 20.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 115,928 metric tons, down 40.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $53.67 million, decreasing by 16.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey imported 38,213 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, down 20.04 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 33,000 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Change (%) Ukraine 38,213 47,793 -20.04 14,883 21,940 -32.16 Brazil 33,000 - - 33,000 - - Russia 26,425 115,719 -77.16 7,046 39,969 -82.37 Germany 18,041 27,050 -33.30 1,970 20,372 -90.33

