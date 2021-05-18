﻿
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 40.4 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 11:55:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 84,599 mt, down 39.8 percent year on year and increasing by 48.7 percent compared to February, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to $41.35 million, up by 41.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 200,529 metric tons, down 40.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $95.02 million, decreasing by 10.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey imported 77,987 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, down 12.85 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 54,975 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

77,987

89,481

-12.85

39,773

41,689

-4.60

Russia

54,975

162,705

-66.21

28,549

46,987

-39.24

Brazil

33,000

46,725

-29.37

-

46,725

-

Germany

27,545

27,249

1.09

9,504

198

4700

South Africa

6,000

-

-

6,000

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-March period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


