Turkey’s longitudindally welded tube and profile exports down 14.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:09:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's total longitudindally welded tube and profile exports increased by 47.0 percent to 126,641 metric tons compared to January and were up 24.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $92.91 million, up 44.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 41.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's longitudindally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 212,802 mt, down 14.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 3.2 percent to $157.20 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudindally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 45,284 metric tons, up 98.68 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by United Kingdom with 36,381 metric tons and Belgium with 23,463 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudindally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Iraq 45,284 22,792 98.68 15,608 13,242 17.87 UK 36,381 20,677 75.95 29,992 1,742 1621.70 Belgium 23,463 20,220 16.04 18,596 6,066 206.56 Ireland 12,848 4,338 196.17 12,847 143 8883.92 Israel 11,871 17,433 -31.91 4,266 8,145 -47.62 Germany 11,437 14,103 -18.90 6,277 3,673 70.90 Romania 9,830 59,346 -83.44 7,359 28,073 -73.79 Georgia 8,081 10,151 -20.39 4,083 5,435 -24.88 Italy 6,575 8,035 -18.17 3,789 5,217 -27.37 Canada 5,144 2,984 72.39 2,096 1,490 40.67

