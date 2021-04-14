﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudindally welded tube and profile exports down 14.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:09:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's total longitudindally welded tube and profile exports increased by 47.0 percent to 126,641 metric tons compared to January and were up 24.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $92.91 million, up 44.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 41.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's longitudindally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 212,802 mt, down 14.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 3.2 percent to $157.20 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudindally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 45,284 metric tons, up 98.68 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by United Kingdom with 36,381 metric tons and Belgium with 23,463 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudindally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Iraq

45,284

22,792

98.68

15,608

13,242

17.87

UK

36,381

20,677

75.95

29,992

1,742

1621.70

Belgium

23,463

20,220

16.04

18,596

6,066

206.56

Ireland

12,848

4,338

196.17

12,847

143

8883.92

Israel

11,871

17,433

-31.91

4,266

8,145

-47.62

Germany

11,437

14,103

-18.90

6,277

3,673

70.90

Romania

9,830

59,346

-83.44

7,359

28,073

-73.79

Georgia

8,081

10,151

-20.39

4,083

5,435

-24.88

Italy

6,575

8,035

-18.17

3,789

5,217

-27.37

Canada

5,144

2,984

72.39

2,096

1,490

40.67

