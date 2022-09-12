Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 9.4% in Jan-July

In July this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 42.8 percent to 122,405 metric tons compared to June and were up 35.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $151.17 million, down 40.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 49.4 percent compared to June 2021.
In the January-July period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.1 million mt, up 9.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 41.3 percent to $1.24 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 162,919 metric tons, up 5.3 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 116,628 metric tons and the UK with 106,295 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-July this year are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2022
|
January-July 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2022
|
July 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
162,919
|
154,798
|
5.25
|
1,574
|
11,473
|
-86.28
|
USA
|
116,628
|
27,724
|
320.68
|
35,180
|
5,059
|
595.39
|
UK
|
106,295
|
125,504
|
-15.31
|
5,072
|
6,160
|
-17.66
|
Egypt
|
89,538
|
8,761
|
922.01
|
1,892
|
2,997
|
-36.87
|
Israel
|
77,128
|
61,500
|
25.41
|
11,609
|
3,037
|
282.25
|
Iraq
|
70,788
|
99,933
|
-29.16
|
7,457
|
4,963
|
50.25
|
Belgium
|
41,663
|
83,820
|
-50.29
|
256
|
5,580
|
-95.41
|
Canada
|
33,961
|
30,577
|
11.07
|
8,160
|
8,520
|
-4.23
|
Mexico
|
31,761
|
7,520
|
322.35
|
5,008
|
445
|
1025.39
|
Italy
|
30,195
|
37,309
|
-19.07
|
1,445
|
3,592
|
-59.77
