Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May

In May this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 70.6 percent to 155,087 metric tons compared to April and were up 121.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $139.64 million, up 64.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 225.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 634,952 mt, up 46.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 86.6 percent to $514.93 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was the United Kingdom which received 102,068 metric tons, up 258.41 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 88,880 metric tons and Romania with 82,363 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2021
|
January-May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
May 2021
|
May 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
UK
|
102,068
|
28,478
|
258.41
|
31,677
|
5,316
|
495.88
|
Iraq
|
88,880
|
53,918
|
64.84
|
9,111
|
18,508
|
-50.77
|
Romania
|
82,363
|
75,540
|
9.03
|
15,131
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
64,947
|
35,880
|
81.01
|
23,408
|
11,259
|
107.90
|
Ireland
|
29,847
|
6,178
|
383.12
|
13,101
|
1,488
|
780.44
|
Israel
|
27,635
|
38,481
|
-28.19
|
3,932
|
5,766
|
-31.81
|
Germany
|
26,920
|
18,572
|
44.95
|
6,576
|
2,764
|
137.92
|
Italy
|
20,377
|
14,983
|
36.00
|
4,242
|
2,271
|
86.79
|
Georgia
|
19,970
|
20,594
|
-3.03
|
3,931
|
3,130
|
25.59
|
Canada
|
17,558
|
9,669
|
81.59
|
5,121
|
2,078
|
146.44
