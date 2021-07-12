﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May

Monday, 12 July 2021 12:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 70.6 percent to 155,087 metric tons compared to April and were up 121.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $139.64 million, up 64.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 225.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 634,952 mt, up 46.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 86.6 percent to $514.93 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was the United Kingdom which received 102,068 metric tons, up 258.41 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 88,880 metric tons and Romania with 82,363 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

UK

102,068

28,478

258.41

31,677

5,316

495.88

Iraq

88,880

53,918

64.84

9,111

18,508

-50.77

Romania

82,363

75,540

9.03

15,131

-

-

Belgium

64,947

35,880

81.01

23,408

11,259

107.90

Ireland

29,847

6,178

383.12

13,101

1,488

780.44

Israel

27,635

38,481

-28.19

3,932

5,766

-31.81

Germany

26,920

18,572

44.95

6,576

2,764

137.92

Italy

20,377

14,983

36.00

4,242

2,271

86.79

Georgia

19,970

20,594

-3.03

3,931

3,130

25.59

Canada

17,558

9,669

81.59

5,121

2,078

146.44

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May are as follows:


Tags: beams  imp/exp statistics  pipe  Europe  Turkey  longs  tubular  steelmaking


