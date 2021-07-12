Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May

Monday, 12 July 2021 12:18:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 70.6 percent to 155,087 metric tons compared to April and were up 121.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $139.64 million, up 64.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 225.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 634,952 mt, up 46.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 86.6 percent to $514.93 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was the United Kingdom which received 102,068 metric tons, up 258.41 percent year on year. The United Kingdom was followed by Iraq with 88,880 metric tons and Romania with 82,363 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) UK 102,068 28,478 258.41 31,677 5,316 495.88 Iraq 88,880 53,918 64.84 9,111 18,508 -50.77 Romania 82,363 75,540 9.03 15,131 - - Belgium 64,947 35,880 81.01 23,408 11,259 107.90 Ireland 29,847 6,178 383.12 13,101 1,488 780.44 Israel 27,635 38,481 -28.19 3,932 5,766 -31.81 Germany 26,920 18,572 44.95 6,576 2,764 137.92 Italy 20,377 14,983 36.00 4,242 2,271 86.79 Georgia 19,970 20,594 -3.03 3,931 3,130 25.59 Canada 17,558 9,669 81.59 5,121 2,078 146.44

