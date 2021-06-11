Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr

In April this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 49.9 percent to 91,864 metric tons compared to March and were up 109.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.62 million, down 37.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 179.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.
In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 480,432 mt, up 31.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 61.3 percent to $375.86 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 79,769 metric tons, up 125.27 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by the United Kingdom with 70,637 metric tons and Romania with 67,231 metric tons.
Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2021
|
January-April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2021
|
April 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Iraq
|
79,769
|
35,410
|
125.27
|
12,748
|
9,142
|
39.44
|
UK
|
70,637
|
23,162
|
204.97
|
15,430
|
1,596
|
866.79
|
Romania
|
67,231
|
75,285
|
-10.70
|
1,069
|
814
|
31.33
|
Belgium
|
41,770
|
24,621
|
69.65
|
3,955
|
678
|
483.33
|
Israel
|
23,670
|
32,714
|
-27.65
|
7,713
|
5,735
|
34.49
|
Germany
|
20,270
|
15,809
|
28.22
|
6,256
|
692
|
804.05
|
Ireland
|
16,746
|
4,691
|
256.98
|
123
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
16,294
|
12,712
|
28.18
|
4,519
|
1,301
|
247.35
|
Georgia
|
16,039
|
17,464
|
-8.16
|
4,729
|
1,682
|
181.15
|
Canada
|
12,437
|
7,591
|
63.84
|
6,504
|
2,149
|
202.65
