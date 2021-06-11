Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr

Friday, 11 June 2021 14:56:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 49.9 percent to 91,864 metric tons compared to March and were up 109.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.62 million, down 37.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 179.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 480,432 mt, up 31.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 61.3 percent to $375.86 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 79,769 metric tons, up 125.27 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by the United Kingdom with 70,637 metric tons and Romania with 67,231 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Iraq 79,769 35,410 125.27 12,748 9,142 39.44 UK 70,637 23,162 204.97 15,430 1,596 866.79 Romania 67,231 75,285 -10.70 1,069 814 31.33 Belgium 41,770 24,621 69.65 3,955 678 483.33 Israel 23,670 32,714 -27.65 7,713 5,735 34.49 Germany 20,270 15,809 28.22 6,256 692 804.05 Ireland 16,746 4,691 256.98 123 - - Italy 16,294 12,712 28.18 4,519 1,301 247.35 Georgia 16,039 17,464 -8.16 4,729 1,682 181.15 Canada 12,437 7,591 63.84 6,504 2,149 202.65

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April are as follows: