Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr

Friday, 11 June 2021 14:56:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 49.9 percent to 91,864 metric tons compared to March and were up 109.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $85.62 million, down 37.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 179.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 480,432 mt, up 31.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 61.3 percent to $375.86 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 79,769 metric tons, up 125.27 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by the United Kingdom with 70,637 metric tons and Romania with 67,231 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Iraq

79,769

35,410

125.27

12,748

9,142

39.44

UK

70,637

23,162

204.97

15,430

1,596

866.79

Romania

67,231

75,285

-10.70

1,069

814

31.33

Belgium

41,770

24,621

69.65

3,955

678

483.33

Israel

23,670

32,714

-27.65

7,713

5,735

34.49

Germany

20,270

15,809

28.22

6,256

692

804.05

Ireland

16,746

4,691

256.98

123

-

-

Italy

16,294

12,712

28.18

4,519

1,301

247.35

Georgia

16,039

17,464

-8.16

4,729

1,682

181.15

Canada

12,437

7,591

63.84

6,504

2,149

202.65

Tags: tubular  Turkey  pipe  beams  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  longs  Europe  |  similar articles »


