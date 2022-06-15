﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.1% in January-April

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 11:59:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 46.2 percent to 89,893 metric tons compared to March and were up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $103.08 million, down 40.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 25.5 percent compared to April 2021.

In the January-April period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 485,877 up 2.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 40.3 percent to $522.38 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 82,357 metric tons, up 22.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 60,268 metric tons and the US with 46,194 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

82,357

67,077

22.78

947

1,069

-11.41

UK

60,268

66,025

-8.72

7,453

10,818

-31.11

USA

46,194

6,899

569.58

10,954

3,208

241.46

Iraq

44,670

79,768

-44.00

8,741

12,748

-31.43

Israel

36,512

23,716

53.96

9,385

7,742

21.22

Belgium

23,521

42,202

-44.27

2,802

4,390

-36.17

Canada

20,492

12,388

65.42

7,789

6,455

20.67

Australia

18,297

4,339

321.69

6,054

851

611.40

Germany

13,458

20,344

-33.85

5,622

6,328

-11.16

Georgia

11,786

15,964

-26.17

2,870

4,654

-38.33

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April this year are as follows:


