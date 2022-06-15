Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.1% in January-April

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 11:59:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 46.2 percent to 89,893 metric tons compared to March and were up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $103.08 million, down 40.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 25.5 percent compared to April 2021.

In the January-April period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 485,877 up 2.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 40.3 percent to $522.38 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 82,357 metric tons, up 22.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 60,268 metric tons and the US with 46,194 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-April this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 82,357 67,077 22.78 947 1,069 -11.41 UK 60,268 66,025 -8.72 7,453 10,818 -31.11 USA 46,194 6,899 569.58 10,954 3,208 241.46 Iraq 44,670 79,768 -44.00 8,741 12,748 -31.43 Israel 36,512 23,716 53.96 9,385 7,742 21.22 Belgium 23,521 42,202 -44.27 2,802 4,390 -36.17 Canada 20,492 12,388 65.42 7,789 6,455 20.67 Australia 18,297 4,339 321.69 6,054 851 611.40 Germany 13,458 20,344 -33.85 5,622 6,328 -11.16 Georgia 11,786 15,964 -26.17 2,870 4,654 -38.33

