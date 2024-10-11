 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to open new distribution channels abroad

Friday, 11 October 2024 14:21:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Ekonomim, Mehmet Çakmur, general manager of Turkey-based Kocaer Çelik, has stated that the company continues its feasibility studies to open new distribution channels abroad, in addition to its distribution networks with 20,000 square meters of closed warehouse area in the UK and Ireland.

Pointing out that Turkey's export markets are variable, Mr. Çakmur stated that Kocaer aims to be an active player in the countries where its warehouses are located. The new company established by Kocaer in Turkey, called KCR Foreign Trade, will export not only its own products but also different materials.

In addition, Mr. Çakmur stated that Kocaer is focusing on value-added production with the steel service center it established two years ago. Stating that the company has increased the capacity of the steel service center from 120,000 mt to 180,000 mt with new investments, Çakmur said that Kocaer aims to increase the capacity of the center both in Turkey and in different geographies in the coming period.


