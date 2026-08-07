Turkey's Kocaer Çelik increases net profit in H1 2026 as value-added product share rises

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of 2026.

In the given period, Kocaer Çelik's net profit attributable to the parent company increased by 19 percent year on year to TRY 610.47 million ($12.80 million), despite its operating profit falling by 38 percent to TRY 1.02 billion ($21.39 million) and its net sales revenues decreasing by 17 percent to TRY 11.58 billion ($242.83 million).

The company's adjusted EBITDA declined by 11 percent year on year to TRY 1.76 billion ($36.91 million), while its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.2 percent from 14.3 percent. The margin reached 16.1 percent in the second quarter, remaining above the 12.9 percent recorded for the full year of 2025.

Kocaer Çelik's sales volume rose by approximately one percent year on year to 315,841 mt. Domestic sales revenues increased by 31 percent to TRY 3.93 billion ($82.41 million), while international sales revenues fell by 32 percent to TRY 7.39 billion ($154.97 million). International sales, including export-registered sales, accounted for 68 percent of net sales.

Despite weak global demand, protectionist measures and geopolitical risks, the company increased the share of value-added products in its sales to 48.7 percent in the first half and 50.5 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, its sales to the US, which had been suspended following tariff increases in June 2025, resumed during the second quarter.

Within its 2030 growth strategy, Kocaer Çelik continues to plan a 1 million mt capacity steel mill and a fourth production plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt in Aliağa. The company is also proceeding with the first phase of its 24 MW geothermal power plant project in Aydın, while its existing 9.2 MW solar power facilities currently meet approximately 33 percent of its electricity consumption.