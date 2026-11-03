Kocaer Çelik receives $68.3 million worth of steel section orders in October

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it received steel section orders totaling $68.3 million (approximately TRY 3.4 billion) in October this year.

According to the company's statement, the total value of the orders, mainly for export and the domestic market, amounted to $68,302,679. This figure corresponds to 12.1 percent of Kocaer Çelik's audited consolidated revenue for 2025.

Kocaer Çelik stated that shipments related to these orders will be carried out in the coming periods in accordance with the contractual schedules.