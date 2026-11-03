 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kocaer...

Kocaer Çelik receives $68.3 million worth of steel section orders in October

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 10:39:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it received steel section orders totaling $68.3 million (approximately TRY 3.4 billion) in October this year.

According to the company's statement, the total value of the orders, mainly for export and the domestic market, amounted to $68,302,679. This figure corresponds to 12.1 percent of Kocaer Çelik's audited consolidated revenue for 2025.

Kocaer Çelik stated that shipments related to these orders will be carried out in the coming periods in accordance with the contractual schedules.

Tags: Beams Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kocaer Steel 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

NPI Beams

Width 40 - 400 mm
 
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

HEA

Width 80 - 500 mm
 
Tedarikçi PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer

HEB

Width 80 - 500 mm
 
Tedarikçi PIPEWORKS L TZIRAKIAN PROFIL SA
View Offer

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives steel profile orders, achieves record output in April

05 May | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate in small margin

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 45, 2026

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 44, 2026

27 Oct | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices remain largely stable with slight decreases

26 Oct | Longs and Billet

Colombia launches antidumping investigation into steel sections from China and Turkey

26 Oct | Steel News

US beam exports up 22.9 percent in August 2026 from July

20 Oct | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 43, 2026

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate slightly

19 Oct | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 42, 2026

13 Oct | Longs and Billet