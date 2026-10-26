Colombia launches antidumping investigation into steel sections from China and Turkey

Colombia's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism (MinCIT) has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of certain iron and steel sections originating in China and Turkey, following an application submitted by domestic producers Diaco and Ternium Colombia.

Investigation covers hot-rolled L and U sections

The product scope comprises alloy and non-alloy iron or steel L and U sections, simply hot-rolled or hot-extruded, with a height not exceeding 101.60 mm, equivalent to four inches. The products under investigation fall under Colombian tariff codes 7216.10.00.00, 7216.21.00.00, 7216.31.00.00, 7216.40.00.00 and 7228.70.00.00.

Interested parties given 30 working days to participate

In a notice published on October 23, the ministry invited parties with an interest in the investigation to submit substantiated views, supporting evidence and relevant documents, including questionnaire responses, within 30 working days of the notice's publication.

The ministry has also made questionnaires available for importers of the products concerned, Turkish producers and exporters, and the Turkish government, alongside public case documents, as the investigation proceeds into the alleged dumping and its impact on Colombian producers.