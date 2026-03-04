 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi secures support under green transformation program

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 12:32:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Izmir-based Turkish steelmaker Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has been ranked first to receive support under the Izmir Development Agency’s (IZKA) “Green Transformation in Industry” program. The six-month program provides participating companies with comprehensive assistance in areas such as training, current situation analysis, strategy and roadmap development, consultancy services and project design.

Özlem Bakırel, member of the board of directors of Kardemir Çelik, stated that the support received from IZKA will significantly strengthen its sustainability initiatives. She noted that Kardemir Çelik has been pursuing sustainability-focused initiatives for many years, including investments in research and development, renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and carbon footprint monitoring.

Advanced EAF production and energy efficiency

The company operates a modern steelmaking facility in Aliağa, Izmir. Using electric arc furnace technology, the plant produces billet steel from scrap. The facility’s 100-ton electric arc furnace is equipped with a Fescon system that enables waste heat recovery, generating energy savings of between 15 percent and 30 percent during production.

Kardemir Çelik also operates an integrated production infrastructure including a carbon production plant with an annual capacity of 40,000 mt and a high-capacity air separation unit.

In addition, the company conducts annual carbon footprint calculations through the internationally accredited organization TÜV Austria and obtains certified reports.

Renewable energy investments expanding

The company has also made significant investments in renewable energy generation. Kardemir Çelik currently operates a 19.7 MW wind power plant, a 4 MW solar power plant and an ORC system capable of generating 1 MW of electricity from waste heat. These projects bring the company’s total renewable energy generation capacity to 24.7 MW.

Bakırel noted that Kardemir Çelik is among the steel producers in Turkey with relatively low electricity consumption and carbon emissions. She added that environmentally friendly production investments provide both cost advantages and stronger competitiveness in international markets. As part of its sustainability strategy, the company plans to accelerate renewable energy investments and expand its total renewable energy capacity to 52.1 MW through additional solar, wind and waste heat recovery projects.


