Turkey’s Kardemir targets 43% emissions reduction by 2037, net zero by 2053

Turkish long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, outlining its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress under its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan.

As a key supplier to the rail, automotive, construction, machinery, mining, and defense sectors, Kardemir exported 36,228 mt of finished steel in 2024, generating $33 million in revenue.

Decarbonization strategy aligned with national and EU frameworks

Kardemir’s strategic plan aligns with Turkey’s ongoing efforts to establish an Emissions Trading System (ETS) compatible with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The company has integrated the potential cost and regulatory impacts of these mechanisms into its investment planning.

The 2024-2028 Strategic Plan prioritizes operational efficiency, sustainable growth and responsible production, while strengthening the company’s financial structure and supply chain resilience.

Environmental investments and energy efficiency

Environmental performance remains central to Kardemir’s operations. In 2024, the company implemented the third phase of its environmental investment program, worth approximately $50 million, covering dust suppression systems, flue gas filtration and wastewater treatment modernization.

Total environmental expenditures amounted to $9.36 million for the year. Kardemir achieved energy savings of 1,018,125 GJ, meeting 60.5 percent of its electricity needs through self-generation.

Long-term climate targets

Kardemir has set clear emissions reduction goals:

19 percent cut in combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030

43 percent cut by 2037

Net zero by 2053

In 2024, Scope 1 emissions were 5.9 million tCO₂e and Scope 2 emissions totaled 240,858 tCO₂e.

The company also established a Decarbonization Working Group and continues feasibility studies for 200 MW of solar and wind energy capacity to expand its renewable portfolio. It also emphasizes local sourcing, purchasing 2.68 million mt of domestic iron ore and 195,000 mt of coal in 2024.

Ultimately, Kardemir’s management has reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability and integration of sustainability across all business processes, aligning with Turkey’s 2053 Net Zero target.