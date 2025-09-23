Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik cuts environmental footprint with water recovery and renewable energy projects

Turkish steelmaker Yıldız Demir Çelik (YDÇ) has published its 2023-2024 Sustainability Report, detailing progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas. Prepared in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report emphasizes achievements in resource efficiency, energy management, circular economy practices, and social responsibility.

Resource efficiency and environmental impacts

Selçuk Yılmaz, general manager of YDÇ, stated that sustainability is firmly embedded in YDÇ’s business strategy. The commissioning of a galvanizing and slitting line in 2023 increased production capacity and generated new employment opportunities. By 2024, the company’s capacity utilization reached 80 percent, with 42 percent of its output destined for export markets, strengthening its position in the global market.

The company reduced its environmental footprint through water management and waste recovery projects, while planning to further cut emissions with the integration of renewable energy sources and the introduction of hydrogen-based technologies in production processes.

Water and energy management

YDÇ has pioneered sustainable water use in the Turkish steel sector:

Became the first Turkish steelmaker to use reclaimed grey water in production.

Grey water accounted for 95 percent of total water consumption.

23.5 percent of total water used in 2024 was recovered.

Energy-related actions include:

Ongoing energy efficiency programs.

Planned investments in solar and wind energy projects.

Reduced reliance on raw materials from blast furnace producers, contributing to lower carbon emissions.

Digitalization

YDÇ added that it is building a more resilient and flexible industrial structure through digital transformation projects, including artificial intelligence and fintech-compatible solutions. These initiatives are designed to modernize operations and enhance adaptability in a fast-changing industrial environment.