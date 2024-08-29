 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kar-Demir Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

Thursday, 29 August 2024 10:32:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by İzmir-based Turkish steelmaker Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (Kar-Demir) for its solar power plant project in Van has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 235 million ($6.9 million), a total of 20,280 photovoltaic panels and 48 inverters will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 12 MWe is expected to generate 22 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 30 years.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed within about 12 months.


