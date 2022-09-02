﻿
English
Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik gets environmental approval for meltshop and rolling mill capacity increase

Friday, 02 September 2022 11:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Kaptan Demir Çelik for its planned meltshop and rolling mill capacity increase project in Tekirdağ has been completed and been approved.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project which has an investment cost of $2.5 billion, the annual liquid steel capacity of the meltshop will increase from 1,140,000 mt to 3,140,000 mt and the annual flat and long product capacity of the rolling mill will rise from 900,000 mt to 2,900,000 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2024.


