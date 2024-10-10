 |  Login 
Turkey’s İçdaş to build solar power plant in Kütahya

Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:38:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Kütahya has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 849.95 million ($24.84 million), a total of 87,002 panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 50 MWe is expected to generate 73.18 million kWh of energy per year. The electricity generated will be used at İçdaş’s plants.


