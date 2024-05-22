Turkey’s İçdaş gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Afyonkarahisar

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 12:29:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. for its Şuhut solar power plant project in Afyonkarahisar has been completed and that it has granted approval for the project.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.4 billion ($43.7 million), a total of 114,678 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 50 MWm, is expected to annually produce 87.1 million kW of energy. Also, 10 transformers and one distribution center will be built at the plant.

In addition, the company will also build a solar power plant with a power capacity of 44 MW in Bekilli, Denizli, to meet its electricity needs, according to local Turkish media reports. The plant, which will have a total of 92,352 solar panels, will annually produce 82.5 million kWh.