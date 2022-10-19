﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 9.6 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 12:30:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 20.4 percent year on year to 316,043 metric tons, down 33.2 percent compared to July. The revenue from these imports amounted to $271.95 million, down 38 percent month on month and decreasing by 32.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.97 million metric tons, down 9.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.66 billion, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 736,685 mt, down 47 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Change (%)

Russia

736,685

1,389,993

-47.00

172,264

121,446

41.84

India

537,879

387,554

38.79

28,364

69,864

-59.40

China

489,826

101,178

384.12

73,627

50,970

44.45

Japan

223,704

312,521

-28.42

25,330

45,963

-44.89

Ukraine

203,791

704,026

-71.05

-

48,628

-

France

169,614

178,624

-5.04

12,917

25,797

-49.93

Brazil

157,548

-

-

-

-

-

UK

124,100

10,782

1050.99

-

-

-

Netherlands

90,072

18,792

379.31

-

9,703

-

S. Korea

52,061

24,549

112.07

278

1,080

-74.26

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:


