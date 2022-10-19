Turkey’s HRC import volume down 9.6 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 12:30:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 20.4 percent year on year to 316,043 metric tons, down 33.2 percent compared to July. The revenue from these imports amounted to $271.95 million, down 38 percent month on month and decreasing by 32.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.97 million metric tons, down 9.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.66 billion, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 736,685 mt, down 47 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Change (%) Russia 736,685 1,389,993 -47.00 172,264 121,446 41.84 India 537,879 387,554 38.79 28,364 69,864 -59.40 China 489,826 101,178 384.12 73,627 50,970 44.45 Japan 223,704 312,521 -28.42 25,330 45,963 -44.89 Ukraine 203,791 704,026 -71.05 - 48,628 - France 169,614 178,624 -5.04 12,917 25,797 -49.93 Brazil 157,548 - - - - - UK 124,100 10,782 1050.99 - - - Netherlands 90,072 18,792 379.31 - 9,703 - S. Korea 52,061 24,549 112.07 278 1,080 -74.26

