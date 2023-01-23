Turkey’s HRC exports down 34.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 23 January 2023 12:29:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 34.8 percent to 71,116 metric tons compared to October and were down 54.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $47.98 million, down by 35.3 percent month on month and by 68.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.38 million mt, down 34.8 percent, while the value of these exports dropped by 34.8 percent to $1.23 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey’s HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 280,937 mt, followed by Egypt which received 223,839 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 280,937 576,379 -51.26 16,843 49,694 -66.11 Egypt 223,839 62,775 256.57 4,599 12,086 -61.95 Bulgaria 118,698 47,231 151.31 - 2,348 - Greece 106,354 84,863 25.32 3,624 5,092 -28.83 Tunisia 80,204 64,891 23.60 - 5,277 - Algeria 73,306 33,642 117.90 - 2,857 - Belgium 61,666 160,952 -61.69 13,786 23,605 -41.60 Albania 51,790 17,498 195.98 5,611 2,775 102.20 Lebanon 46,641 7,213 546.62 8,127 703 1056.05 Morocco 43,733 23,361 87.21 313 4,497 -93.04

