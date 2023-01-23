﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports down 34.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 23 January 2023 12:29:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 34.8 percent to 71,116 metric tons compared to October and were down 54.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $47.98 million, down by 35.3 percent month on month and by 68.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.38 million mt, down 34.8 percent, while the value of these exports dropped by 34.8 percent to $1.23 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey’s HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 280,937 mt, followed by Egypt which received 223,839 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

280,937

576,379

-51.26

16,843

49,694

-66.11

Egypt

223,839

62,775

256.57

4,599

12,086

-61.95

Bulgaria

118,698

47,231

151.31

-

2,348

-

Greece

106,354

84,863

25.32

3,624

5,092

-28.83

Tunisia

80,204

64,891

23.60

-

5,277

-

Algeria

73,306

33,642

117.90

-

2,857

-

Belgium

61,666

160,952

-61.69

13,786

23,605

-41.60

Albania

51,790

17,498

195.98

5,611

2,775

102.20

Lebanon

46,641

7,213

546.62

8,127

703

1056.05

Morocco

43,733

23,361

87.21

313

4,497

-93.04

