Turkey’s HRC import volume down 20.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 23 January 2023 14:27:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 61.6 percent year on year to 161,977 metric tons, down 30.0 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $111.19 million, declining by 25.2 percent month on month and by 71.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.61 million metric tons, down 20.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.11 billion, dropping by 17.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.1 million mt, down 40.7 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 569,223 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Change (%)

Russia

1,099,500

1,853,946

-40.69

62,812

174,741

-64.05

India

569,223

614,749

-7.41

31,346

25,587

22.51

China

517,484

148,322

248.89

-

-

-

France

270,338

233,610

15.72

30,150

23,749

26.95

Japan

257,106

391,008

-34.25

8,222

28,688

-71.34

Ukraine

203,789

985,428

-79.32

-

99,336

-

Brazil

178,041

60,319

195.17

-

33,277

-

UK

130,972

10,782

1114.73

524

-

-

Netherlands

106,897

18,848

467.15

15,842

-

-

Belgium

59,143

57,041

3.69

2,170

6,785

-68.02

Turkey’s main HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:


