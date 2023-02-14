Turkey’s HRC import volume down 20.4 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 15:18:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 15.2 percent year on year to 288,077 metric tons, up 77.9 percent compared to November. The revenue from these imports amounted to $185.77 million, increasing by 67.1 percent month on month and falling by 38.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.90 million metric tons, down 20.4 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $3.30 billion, dropping by 19.4 percent compared to 2021.

In the given year, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.19 million mt, down 37.8 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 599,108 mt of HRC to Turkey in 2022.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in 2022 are as follows: