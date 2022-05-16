﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 1.5 percent in January-March

Monday, 16 May 2022 13:33:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 46.5 percent year on year to 234,541 metric tons, down 47.9 percent compared to February. The revenue from these imports amounted to $197.90 million, down 48.7 month on month and decreasing by 33.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.10 million metric tons, down 1.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $949.85 million, increasing by 41.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 200,265 mt, down 43.61 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 197,331 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Change (%)

Ukraine

200,265

355,143

-43.61

18,010

142,880

-87.4

India

197,331

-

-

99,925

-

-

Russia

150,993

530,983

-71.56

24,466

240,417

-89.82

UK

120,939

-

-

11,793

-

-

Brazil

108,589

-

-

27,642

-

-

France

90,938

72,991

24.59

20,215

19,300

4.74

Netherlands

64,976

5,624

1055.33

12,797

1,506

749.73

Japan

55,313

102,728

-46.16

-

20,517

-

Slovakia

27,700

-

-

167

-

-

Germany

24,654

5,879

319.36

5,648

4,556

23.97

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:


