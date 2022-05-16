Turkey’s HRC import volume down 1.5 percent in January-March

Monday, 16 May 2022 13:33:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 46.5 percent year on year to 234,541 metric tons, down 47.9 percent compared to February. The revenue from these imports amounted to $197.90 million, down 48.7 month on month and decreasing by 33.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.10 million metric tons, down 1.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $949.85 million, increasing by 41.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 200,265 mt, down 43.61 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 197,331 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Change (%) Ukraine 200,265 355,143 -43.61 18,010 142,880 -87.4 India 197,331 - - 99,925 - - Russia 150,993 530,983 -71.56 24,466 240,417 -89.82 UK 120,939 - - 11,793 - - Brazil 108,589 - - 27,642 - - France 90,938 72,991 24.59 20,215 19,300 4.74 Netherlands 64,976 5,624 1055.33 12,797 1,506 749.73 Japan 55,313 102,728 -46.16 - 20,517 - Slovakia 27,700 - - 167 - - Germany 24,654 5,879 319.36 5,648 4,556 23.97

