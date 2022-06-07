Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru continues R&D studies on steel pipe usage

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:49:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has published a presentation on its new and ongoing projects.

Accordingly, the company said it is continuing its research and development studies for new usage areas of steel pipes, and hydrogen pipe development studies for hydrogen pipelines. Erciyas also stated that it has obtained the necessary permits for the 8.8 MW additional electricity production capacity planned to be realized at Briza in Balikesir, northwestern Turkey, and that the investment process is continuing.

Erciyas Çelik Boru has an annual steel pipe production capacity of 600,000 mt. The company also has a wind power plant with an installed power of 52.8 MW and a solar power plant with an installed power of 1.1 MW in Balikesir.