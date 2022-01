Wednesday, 19 January 2022 11:07:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has signed an international sales contract with a large Latin America-based energy company to export Fusion Bonded Expoxy coated gas pipes.

The sale of the pipes, each 24 meters long, is valued at approximately $22.2 million.

The sale will meet the US demand for gas pipes, enabling the company to grow in the US market.

Delivery is scheduled for October of this year.