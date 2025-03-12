Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues and net profit fall in 2024

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

Accordingly, in the given period Erciyas registered a net profit of TRY 13.53 million ($469,381), compared to a net profit of TRY 81.19 million in 2023. In 2024, the company’s sales revenues were TRY 7.25 billion ($221.06 million), falling by 12.2 percent compared to TRY 8.26 billion in the previous year. In the given year, Erciyas recorded an operating profit of TRY 522.15 million ($15.92 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 932.96 million in 2023.

In the whole year, Erciyas sold 156,000 mt of pipes, compared to 211,000 mt recorded in the previous year, while 50 percent of the company’s total pipe sales tonnage consisted of export sales.

In addition, the company forecasts that 2025 will continue to be shaped by global economic uncertainties, and trade and real wars. For 2025, Erciyas Çelik Boru plans to secure a cost advantage by optimizing production processes, to become a tube supplier to high-speed tube transportation projects with new collaborations in Europe and North America, and to strengthen its global competitiveness by improving product quality.