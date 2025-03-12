 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues and net profit fall in 2024

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 15:09:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

Accordingly, in the given period Erciyas registered a net profit of TRY 13.53 million ($469,381), compared to a net profit of TRY 81.19 million in 2023. In 2024, the company’s sales revenues were TRY 7.25 billion ($221.06 million), falling by 12.2 percent compared to TRY 8.26 billion in the previous year. In the given year, Erciyas recorded an operating profit of TRY 522.15 million ($15.92 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 932.96 million in 2023.

In the whole year, Erciyas sold 156,000 mt of pipes, compared to 211,000 mt recorded in the previous year, while 50 percent of the company’s total pipe sales tonnage consisted of export sales.

In addition, the company forecasts that 2025 will continue to be shaped by global economic uncertainties, and trade and real wars. For 2025, Erciyas Çelik Boru plans to secure a cost advantage by optimizing production processes, to become a tube supplier to high-speed tube transportation projects with new collaborations in Europe and North America, and to strengthen its global competitiveness by improving product quality.


Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey-based IDC reports net loss for 2024

12 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts net loss and lower revenues for 2024

11 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for 2024

10 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik posts sharp decrease in net profit for 2024

10 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for 2024

04 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru incurs net loss in 2024, share of exports up 3.5 points

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports net loss for 2024

20 Feb | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group more than triples its net profit in 2024

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports higher net profit for Jan-Sept

18 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports increased net loss for Jan-Sept

15 Nov | Steel News