Tuesday, 31 January 2023 12:13:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that, together with its consortium, it has won the steel pipe supply tender for the Western Black Sea Phase 3 natural gas line project being carried out by Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş).

The value of the tender is approximately TRY 1.06 billion ($56.3 million), with Erciyas’ share being TRY 528.7 million ($28.1 million).

Erciyas Çelik Boru’s annual production capacity is 600,000 mt.