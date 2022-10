Monday, 24 October 2022 10:48:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it will produce pipes for the first stages of pipeline projects to be implemented abroad.

The value of the pipes amounts to approximately $55.2 million.

According to the statement, the details of these orders will be announced later in order to maintain the market competitiveness of the company. The pipe orders in question are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.