Turkey-based Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that, together with its consortiums, it has received a natural gas pipe order worth €164.83 million, including taxes, from Europe.

The order, in which Erciyas has a 22.5 percent share, will enable the company to grow in the EU market. The shipments are scheduled for 2025.