Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru completes pipe shipments for BOTAS’ natural gas line project

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 11:27:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has completed ahead of schedule all pipe shipments for the Western Black Sea Phase 3 natural gas line project being carried out by Turkey's national gas supply company Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS). The company reported that, together with its consortium, it has received a total of TRY 1.19 billion ($40.58 million), including VAT, for the project in which Erciyas had a 49.9 percent share.

With the given project, the natural gas discovered in the Western Black Sea Sakarya Gas Field will be transferred to BOTAS’ national natural gas transmission network to be put into use. Erciyas and its consortium won the steel pipe supply tender for the Western Black Sea Phase 3 natural gas line project in January 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


