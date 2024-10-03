 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Erciyas and Çimtaş establish new JV to develop advanced technologies

Thursday, 03 October 2024 13:30:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that its subsidiary Erciyas Tech Ventures Teknoloji Yatırımları A.Ş., in which it has 50 percent equity, and Çimtaş İleri Teknoloji Çözümleri A.Ş., a subsidiary of ENKA İnşaat ve San. A.Ş., have decided to establish a 50:50 joint venture (JV) called Blacksteel Teknoloji Yatırımları A.Ş. to develop advanced technologies.

Accordingly, Blacksteel Teknoloji will undertake the development of global innovation projects and new technologies using the operational and producing power, R&D and P&D experiences, the know-how in technological investments, and the advanced engineering capabilities of the Erciyas and Çimtaş groups.

Moreover, the company will make long-term strategic investments in domestic or foreign technology companies. It will also carry out successful initiatives in different technological fields, especially in the Hyperloop sector, by combining the know-how and resources of both groups. Additionally, the new JV will be responsible for making R&D work focusing on jointly developing and producing Hyperloop components, primarily Hyperloop tubes, and on advancing the Hyperloop concept and technology.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Erciyas Boru 

Similar articles

EEC launches AD sunset review on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China

01 Oct | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

30 Sep | Steel News

Vallourec to supply OCTG to Petrobras’ oil projects in Brazil

30 Sep | Steel News

India’s TEL and Taiwan’s PSMC ink pact for technology transfer for semiconductor fabricating unit

27 Sep | Steel News

Indian Railways forecasts lower iron ore freight traffic to domestic mills, increased exports

27 Sep | Steel News

India’s NSL to achieve breakeven in FY 2024-25

27 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel ministry starts exploring option of merging RINL with SAIL to bail out former

27 Sep | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 5.5 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

Mexico concludes sunset review on seamless steel pipes from Korea, Spain, India and Ukraine

26 Sep | Steel News

India’s BCCL tweaks rules for auction of coking coal permitting consortium-based bidding by steel mills

26 Sep | Steel News