Turkey’s Ekinciler resumes operations after $25 million modernization

Monday, 20 July 2020 12:39:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Ekinciler has resumed production following the completion of a significant upgrade of its continuous casting machine (CCM). The company stated that it has invested $25 million in modernization works at its iron and steel plant.

As part of the modernization works, the company has upgraded the radius of casting to 10.5 mm from 5 mm and of billet sections to 220 mm from 150 mm, while the capacity of its billet caster has been increased by 30 percent. The company will be able to produce billet for alloyed, low and high-carbon wire rods, beams and bars.

Company CEO Namik Ekinci said that the company will continue to make investments in order to increase its higher value-added product range.