Turkey’s Ayyıldız Demir Çelik gets approval for steel meltshop project

Friday, 01 July 2022 12:39:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish long steel producer Ayyıldız Demir Çelik does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its steel meltshop project to produce special quality steel.

The project with a value of over TRY 455 million (around $28 million) is expected to produce 192,000 mt of billets per year. The company plans to install equipment in August this year and test production is expected to start in May 2023. The main equipment to be installed at the meltshop includes one electric arc furnace, one ladle furnace, one 4-band continuous casting machine, and some auxiliary items of equipment.

The company also stated that the billets to be produced in the meltshop in question will be sold to both domestic and export markets.