Turkey’s Habas plans to expand presence with Ilhanlar Haddecilik acquisition

Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. plans to expand its presence in the country’s steel industry with a new acquisition. The company plans to acquire İlhanlar Haddecilik, a subsidiary of Turkey-based İlhanlar Group that operates in the Osmaniye Organized Industrial Zone, in the south of the country. Habaş, which has applied to the relevant institutions for approval for the acquisition, will have made an important move forward in the pipe profile segment if it receives approval.

In addition, the environmental impact assessment process for the company’s solar power plant project in Polatlı, Ankara, has begun. With an investment cost of TRY 2.63 billion ($78.8 million), a total of 347,274 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 170 MWe, is anticipated to annually produce 295.63 million kWh of energy.