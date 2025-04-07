 |  Login 
Turkey’s Diler Holding plans to cut Scope 2 emissions by 98% by 2030

Monday, 07 April 2025 14:01:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Speaking to Turkish newspaper Ekonomim, Fatih Gökçe, chief sales officer of Turkey-based Diler Holding Demir Çelik, stated that the company aims to reduce its Scope 2 (energy-based) emissions by 98 percent by 2030 by significantly increasing its renewable energy usage.

Stating that the company has completed a renewable energy investment that meets 50 percent of the energy needs of the wire rod mill, Mr. Gökçe noted that energy efficiency has increased by over 20 percent with the renovation work on the equipment at the company’s facilities.

In addition, Diler Holding, which has reduced its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 15,000 metric tons with its existing 25 MW solar energy plant, plans to make new solar energy plant investments in the short term.

Noting that the company aims to be carbon-neutral by 2035, Gökçe stated that the latest project carried out to prevent the loss of anthracite used in steel production has reduced annual carbon dioxide emissions by 10,000 metric tons.


