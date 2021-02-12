Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.4 percent in 2020

Friday, 12 February 2021 12:27:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 39.3 percent month on month to 567,481 mt, up 27.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 45.5 percent to $63.94 million compared to the previous month and increased by 7.7 percent year on year.

In 2020, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.4 percent to 5.47 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $640.65 million, down 36.3 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.47 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 1.11 million mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in 2020:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Y-o-y change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,466,529 1,325,358 86.10 79,861 175,337 -54.45 Canada 1,112,227 754,290 47.45 240,952 - - Australia 904,261 2,821,747 -67.95 155,162 251,445 -38.29 Russia 558,167 441,754 26.35 31,721 17,788 78.33 Colombia 353,041 264,078 33.69 59,785 - -

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in 2020 are presented in the chart below: