Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.4 percent in 2020

Friday, 12 February 2021 12:27:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 39.3 percent month on month to 567,481 mt, up 27.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 45.5 percent to $63.94 million compared to the previous month and increased by 7.7 percent year on year.

In 2020, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.4 percent to 5.47 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $640.65 million, down 36.3 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.47 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 1.11 million mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,466,529

1,325,358

86.10

79,861

175,337

-54.45

Canada

1,112,227

754,290

47.45

240,952

-

-

Australia

904,261

2,821,747

-67.95

155,162

251,445

-38.29

Russia

558,167

441,754

26.35

31,721

17,788

78.33

Colombia

353,041

264,078

33.69

59,785

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in 2020 are presented in the chart below:


