Turkey's coking coal imports down 10.3 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 13:33:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 50.4 percent month on month to 305,509 mt, down 13.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 54.5 percent to $134.05 million compared to the previous month and increased by 192.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 10.3 percent to 3.23 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.3 billion, up 175.4 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.44 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 854,153 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,439,675

1,958,895

-26.51

162,959

254,769

-36.04

USA

854,153

733,889

16.39

69,217

78,115

-11.39

Canada

423,454

470,298

-9.96

-

-

-

Colombia

278,658

179,447

55.29

61,310

-

-

Russia

152,045

256,360

-40.69

12,023

18,602

-35.37

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-August are presented in the chart below:


