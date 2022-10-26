Turkey's coking coal imports down 10.3 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 13:33:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 50.4 percent month on month to 305,509 mt, down 13.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 54.5 percent to $134.05 million compared to the previous month and increased by 192.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 10.3 percent to 3.23 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.3 billion, up 175.4 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.44 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 854,153 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,439,675 1,958,895 -26.51 162,959 254,769 -36.04 USA 854,153 733,889 16.39 69,217 78,115 -11.39 Canada 423,454 470,298 -9.96 - - - Colombia 278,658 179,447 55.29 61,310 - - Russia 152,045 256,360 -40.69 12,023 18,602 -35.37

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-August are presented in the chart below: