Turkey's coking coal imports almost stable in January-October

Monday, 28 December 2020 17:48:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 18.1 percent month on month to 441,841 mt, up 51.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 24.8 percent to $47.71 million compared to the previous month and increased by 5.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 0.96 percent to 4.5 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $532.77 million, down 35.5 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.25 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 871,275 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-October period :

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,253,331

982,802

129.28

166,907

116,478

43.29

Canada

871,275

754,290

15.51

163,316

166,919

-2.16

Russia

504,761

377,042

33.87

23,615

9,166

157.64

Australia

496,871

2,075,657

-76.06

88,003

-

-

Colombia

293,256

264,078

11.05

-

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-October period are presented in the chart below:


