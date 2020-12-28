Turkey's coking coal imports almost stable in January-October

Monday, 28 December 2020 17:48:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 18.1 percent month on month to 441,841 mt, up 51.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 24.8 percent to $47.71 million compared to the previous month and increased by 5.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 0.96 percent to 4.5 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $532.77 million, down 35.5 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2.25 million mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 871,275 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-October period :

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,253,331 982,802 129.28 166,907 116,478 43.29 Canada 871,275 754,290 15.51 163,316 166,919 -2.16 Russia 504,761 377,042 33.87 23,615 9,166 157.64 Australia 496,871 2,075,657 -76.06 88,003 - - Colombia 293,256 264,078 11.05 - - -

