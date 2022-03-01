﻿
English
Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann to supply spiral welded pipes to Mexico

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:00:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that it has won the spiral welded steel pipe tender held by Mexico-based Gasoducto de Aguaprieta, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Accordingly, the company will supply spiral welded pipes to three different natural gas pipelines and two gas compression stations to be built in the Baja region of Mexico. The tender is worth €41 million.

The pipes which will be produced at the company’s Gemlik factory will begin to be shipped in the second quarter of this year, and delivery will be completed in the third quarter of the year at the customer’s stockyard located in a region close to the Pacific Ocean.


