﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru achieves record net profit in 2023

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 15:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Major Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. has announced its financial results for 2023.

The company has posted a record net profit of TRY 4.10 billion ($129.26 million) for the given year, compared to a net profit of TRY 1.35 million in 2022. In the given year, Borusan Boru’s sales revenues increased by 89.9 percent year on year to TRY 42.18 billion ($1.33 billion).

According to the company, local steel pipe sales accounted for 22.5 percent of total sales revenues and exports for 77.5 percent.

The company’s initial expectations are that its sales volume will total 1.05-1.20 million mt this year. It also predicts that sales prices will approach the long-term average and profitability to normalize in 2024, due to balanced supply-demand conditions.

Borusan Boru has also stated that it will carry out adaptation works within the scope of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, continue to create added value with smart pipes, and target new markets with hydrogen, carbon capture and energy storage products.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Fin. Reports Borusan Pipe 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 19% drop in steel sales volume in Feb from Jan

06 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat enters Japanese pipe market

04 Mar | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec posts higher sales revenues and EBITDA for 2023

04 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp commissions new slitting line in Italy

04 Mar | Steel News

Mexico’s Papalotes Steel opens pipe distribution center

01 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s TMK reports lower net profit and revenues in 2023

01 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly indicate slight increases

29 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for AkerBP project in North Sea

29 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 18.5 percent in December

28 Feb | Steel News

US to continue AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

28 Feb | Steel News