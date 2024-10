Turkey-based BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (BMS) has announced that it has decided to invest $1 million in two new wire drawing machines as a result of its feasibility studies.

The machines, which are expected to commence operations in July 2025, are planned to increase the company’s existing 72,000 mt production capacity by 36,000 mt. In addition, the investment is expected to generate a total turnover of $41 million in five years.