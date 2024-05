Friday, 17 May 2024 12:09:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (BMS) has announced that it has established a company called BMS Steel US Inc. in the US with a capital of $10,000 to strengthen its presence in the US market. The new company will operate in the sales and marketing of iron and steel, cold drawn, annealed and galvanized wire.

BMS Steel, which is a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of BMS, will increase BMS’s international activities and turnover.